Camila Cabello hospitalised for dehydration
The ‘Havana’ hitmaker was forced to cancel her opening slot at the Seattle date of Taylor Swift’s reputation tour on Tuesday night after she fell ill.
LONDON - Camila Cabello has been given the all clear after being hospitalised for dehydration follow her performance at the Billboard Music Awards.
The Havana hitmaker was forced to cancel her opening slot at the Seattle date of Taylor Swift’s reputation tour on Tuesday night after she fell ill.
She shared in a statement posted to her Twitter account: "So yesterday after my performance at the billboards, i was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out. They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grade fever - the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won't get better - so unfortunately I won't be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow. I'm so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can."
May 21, 2018
Cabello will have been gutted to miss her supporting slot on Taylor's Seattle tour date as she previously revealed she has an "intense gratitude" towards Taylor.
She posted on Twitter: "what was going through my mind at this moment: I remembered when i came to school one day (I think I was in 9th grade but could be wrong) and my friend Mariana had just seen Taylor on the speak now tour and told me she touched her hand and i was like when am I ever gonna be able to afford to go to a Taylor swift concert and touch her hand during speak now, and I just had a moment of "if you would've told me then what was gonna happen I wouldn't have believed it" and I had such an intense gratitude for everything I'm experiencing right now. I love you @taylorswift13 and @charli_xcx (sic)"
