Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport has issued a statement on behalf of three presenters who were involved in a disagreement which led to Ashwin Willemse walking off set.

In the statement, the broadcaster says the former Springbok player and rugby analyst is pleased with the company's investigation into the incident which saw him accuse his colleagues who played rugby during apartheid of patronising him.

SuperSport management met with Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha on Monday.

The sports channel says that Willemse had robust discussions in which he aired his views.

The former Springbok player says he appreciates the process undertaken by SuperSport and the complexity of the issues are very profound.

Mallett and Botha have shared the same sentiments.

Willemse walked out of Saturday’s live broadcast saying that he will not be patronised by two individuals who played rugby during the apartheid segregated era.

During a press briefing yesterday, the sports channel assured that the incident was not racially motivated.

