Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout
The former Springbok player says he appreciates the process undertaken by SuperSport and the complexity of the issues are very profound.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport has issued a statement on behalf of three presenters who were involved in a disagreement which led to Ashwin Willemse walking off set.
In the statement, the broadcaster says the former Springbok player and rugby analyst is pleased with the company's investigation into the incident which saw him accuse his colleagues who played rugby during apartheid of patronising him.
SuperSport management met with Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha on Monday.
The sports channel says that Willemse had robust discussions in which he aired his views.
The former Springbok player says he appreciates the process undertaken by SuperSport and the complexity of the issues are very profound.
Mallett and Botha have shared the same sentiments.
Willemse walked out of Saturday’s live broadcast saying that he will not be patronised by two individuals who played rugby during the apartheid segregated era.
LIVE: drama in the @SuperSportTV studio with @Ashwinwillemse @NaasBotha10 and #NickMallet #AshwinWillemse, what happened there?? pic.twitter.com/f1RI33xfQ8— ORTON Media Photos®™ (@OrtonMediaPhoto) May 19, 2018
During a press briefing yesterday, the sports channel assured that the incident was not racially motivated.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Multichoice CEO Mawela: Willemse, Botha and Mallett shook hands
-
[CARTOON] Ashwin Gives Racism No 'Quota'
-
'We are not expecting anything less than life for each of the murders'
-
MultiChoice CEO: No signs of racism in Ashwin Willemse walk-out incident
-
Henri van Breda guilty of murder, attempted murder
-
Contralesa hits back at Kgalema Motlanthe over dictator comment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.