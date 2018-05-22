Anthony Hopkins: I don't know if I'm a granddad
The 80-year-old actor hasn't spoken to his daughter for two decades and insists he 'doesn't care' about his family split.
LONDON - Sir Anthony Hopkins isn't sure whether he is a grandfather because he hasn't spoken to his 50-year-old daughter Abigail Hopkins for two decades.
The 80-year-old actor hasn't spoken to his daughter - who he shares with his ex-wife and actress Petronella Barker - for two decades and insists he "doesn't care" about his family split.
He said: "I don't have any idea. People break up. Families split and, you know, 'Get on with your life.' People make choices. I don't care one way or the other."
When it was suggested his comments may come across a bit cold, he replied: "Well, it is cold. Because life is cold. It's like John Osborne's response when someone said to him, 'Mr Osborne, your play is so offensive,' and he said, 'Life is offensive.'"
The Remains of the Day star - who is now married to Stella Arroyave - has adopted a version of his father's life philosophy of "grow up and get on with it" as his own and believes it is a "great gift" to be able to plough on without regrets.
Speaking about his dad Richard, he said: "All he knew was hard work and hardship and I inherited that from him - that ethic for work. My philosophy is, 'Stop whingeing - get a life.' And that was my father's philosophy, 'Grow up and get on with it.'
"I have gratitude for it in a way. It's a great gift to be all of the things that you are - you can either die of them or make light of them. Any discomfort from the past, any pain ... use it."
What's more, the Westworld star insists he has "become more mellow" as he has got older.
He added to Radio Times magazine: "I've survived over the years and become more mellow, but I know how to reach into it, you know. The violence and the anger - I know all about that stuff. Instinctively, deep down inside my nature."
