Angela Basset receives honorary doctorate

Angela Basset, who played the queen mother in 'Black Panther', received an honorary doctorate degree from Yale University on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - One of Hollywood's favourite and most recognisable actresses is the latest to be recognised for her years of work with an honorary doctorate.

Angela Basset, who played the queen mother in Black Panther and has many other standout roles prior to that under her belt, received an honorary doctorate degree of Fine Arts from Yale University on Monday.

😳 Just in case you haven’t heard @ImAngelaBassett receives her 3rd degree! 🗣 #YaleUniversity, Doctorate in Fine Arts 🎭, Queen Mother, Dr. Angela Evelyn Bassett! More than just an actress! #BlackGirlMagic #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/TP0J0zxs2J — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) May 21, 2018

Basset tweeted that she is "so happy and blessed" to have received the accolade.

A week ago, rapper, actress and producer, Queen Latifah - real name Dana Owens - received her honorary doctorate degree from Rutgers University.

Astrophysicist, author, and science communicator, Neil deGrasse Tyson, is another famous face who received an honorary doctorate from Yale.