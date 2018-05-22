ANC-led alliance to hold first council
President Cyril Ramaphosa says it’s important that the alliance partners strengthen their relationship.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance will have its first political alliance council to strengthen their relations as the organisation prepares for next year’s elections.
Ramaphosa addressed Cosatu’s central executive committee meeting on Tuesday.
Under former president Jacob Zuma, the relationship between Cosatu, South African Communist Party (SACP), South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and the ANC suffered immensely, forcing alliance partners to start questioning whether the governing party is fit to lead the organisations.
President Ramaphosa says it’s important that the alliance partners strengthen their relationship.
“It should actually be more strengthened because we’re a complaining alliance, a governing alliance that needs to deal with issues and lead our people.”
Ramaphosa says the ANC looks forward to the political alliance council meeting to listen to the organisation’s concerns about the VAT increase and labour brokers, among other issues.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
SAHRC & Edward Zuma's lawyers settle in hate speech charges
-
Sassa grilled for alleged misuse of money
-
Lamola: ANC's land reform programme not a vote catching scheme
-
Maimane: Ramaphosa’s administration could have done more
-
Contralesa hits back at Kgalema Motlanthe over dictator comment
-
[LISTEN] Moeletsi Mbeki: Why is the ANC saying it wants to expropriate land?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.