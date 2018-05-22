ANC-led alliance to hold first council

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it’s important that the alliance partners strengthen their relationship.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance will have its first political alliance council to strengthen their relations as the organisation prepares for next year’s elections.

Ramaphosa addressed Cosatu’s central executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

Under former president Jacob Zuma, the relationship between Cosatu, South African Communist Party (SACP), South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and the ANC suffered immensely, forcing alliance partners to start questioning whether the governing party is fit to lead the organisations.

“It should actually be more strengthened because we’re a complaining alliance, a governing alliance that needs to deal with issues and lead our people.”

Ramaphosa says the ANC looks forward to the political alliance council meeting to listen to the organisation’s concerns about the VAT increase and labour brokers, among other issues.

