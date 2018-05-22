Popular Topics


2 bodies recovered from Pretoria cave

According to a report, police suspect the bodies are those of two Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members who had gone into the crevice to pray.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene of an operation in Vlakplaas, west of Pretoria, where two bodies are being recovered from a cave.

According to Times Live, police suspect the bodies are those of two Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members who had gone into the crevice to pray.

It's also being reported that other church members who worship in that cave have been reported missing.

However, the police's Augustine Selepe says details remain unclear.

“We believe that more bodies can be discovered inside that cave. That’s why I said let’s wait for our search and rescue team to do their work and then as soon as those bodies have been brought to surface and police investigate, we will be able to indicate how many people have died,” she said.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

