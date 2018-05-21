Popular Topics
Xasa: Quota system hasn't ruined quality of SA sport

Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa says claims that the selection of black players based on the quota system ruin the quality of sport in the country are unfounded.

FILE: Thokozile Xasa. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa says that claims that the selection of black players based on the quota system ruin the quality of sport in the country are unfounded.

The minister was reacting to an incident on SuperSport where former rugby player and analyst Ashwin Willemse walked off set after stating that he felt patronised by his white colleagues Nick Mallet and Naas Botha.

Willemse also spoke about being called a quota player despite his achievements.

The incident has revived the conversation around race and sport in South Africa.

The Sports Ministry's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says that black players have constantly been labelled as 'quota players'.

“It has been a problem to many black rugby players to be referred to as quota players and that has led to the deterioration of sport.”

SuperSport is investigating the incident, which it says it views in a serious light.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

