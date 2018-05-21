Woman with broken legs still not treated after 3 weeks at Tembisa hospital

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Woman with broken legs still not treated after 3 weeks at Tembisa hospital

The woman was involved in a car accident at the end of April and has been in leg casts at the hospital since.

Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN
Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that a woman who was admitted to the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital with two broken legs about three weeks ago has still not been treated.

The woman was involved in a car accident at the end of April and has been in leg casts at the hospital since.

The facility says one of the two operating machines has been out of order and doctors are battling to clear the backlog.

The hospital's Chief Executive Dr Lekopane Mogaladi said: “The numbers that are coming have actually increased. We are managing to see them. In terms of P1, we see them within five minutes. The ones who are taking too long might be the P2 and P3, [they are] people with a longer waiting period. But it's still within the framework of the provincial benchmark.”

He says the hospital also has an issue with CT scanners.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA