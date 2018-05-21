-
Woman with broken legs still not treated after 3 weeks at Tembisa hospital
The woman was involved in a car accident at the end of April and has been in leg casts at the hospital since.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that a woman who was admitted to the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital with two broken legs about three weeks ago has still not been treated.
The woman was involved in a car accident at the end of April and has been in leg casts at the hospital since.
The facility says one of the two operating machines has been out of order and doctors are battling to clear the backlog.
The hospital's Chief Executive Dr Lekopane Mogaladi said: “The numbers that are coming have actually increased. We are managing to see them. In terms of P1, we see them within five minutes. The ones who are taking too long might be the P2 and P3, [they are] people with a longer waiting period. But it's still within the framework of the provincial benchmark.”
He says the hospital also has an issue with CT scanners.
