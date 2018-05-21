'We want houses'
CAPE TOWN - Violent protests over land and housing have now plagued the Parkwood area.
The demonstration led to clashes with authorities. At least one person was injured, and a shop was looted.
Angry residents attacked authorities with stones and petrol bombs.
This comes after Parkwood community members held a peaceful protest on Prince George Drive between Parkwood and Southfield on Saturday night.
#ParkwoodProtest Parkwood protestors throwing stones at an Inyala vehicle. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/LVYTWybHFp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2018
However, at around 6pm more people joined the demonstration and stayed overnight.
Resident Insaaf John says that residents held a peaceful protest, but it became violent when law enforcement officials fired shots.
“They threw teargas into my neighbour’s yard and she’s an old lady who has cancer. Upstairs by me they shot through someone’s window with rubber bullets. I mean, do they not feel anything for us living here? This is a war that’s been coming on for long.”
Dominque Booysen from the Parkwood Backyarders Association says that residents have had enough, as they've been waiting for homes for many years.
“Our fight is for housing. We want houses. The DA government and councillors promised us.”
#ParkwoodProtest Angry Parkwood residents are protesting, demanding land and housing. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/Fs7lnrxry8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2018
WATCH: Mapping housing protests in the Cape
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
