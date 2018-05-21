Dominque Booysen from the Parkwood Backyarders Association says that residents have had enough, as they've been waiting for homes for many years.

CAPE TOWN - Violent protests over land and housing have now plagued the Parkwood area.

The demonstration led to clashes with authorities. At least one person was injured, and a shop was looted.

Angry residents attacked authorities with stones and petrol bombs.

This comes after Parkwood community members held a peaceful protest on Prince George Drive between Parkwood and Southfield on Saturday night.

However, at around 6pm more people joined the demonstration and stayed overnight.

Resident Insaaf John says that residents held a peaceful protest, but it became violent when law enforcement officials fired shots.

“They threw teargas into my neighbour’s yard and she’s an old lady who has cancer. Upstairs by me they shot through someone’s window with rubber bullets. I mean, do they not feel anything for us living here? This is a war that’s been coming on for long.”

“Our fight is for housing. We want houses. The DA government and councillors promised us.”

