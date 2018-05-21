WC Transport Dept calls for taxi violence cases to be prioritised
Over the past few weeks nine people have been killed or wounded in Delft, Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park and Hout Bay.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department wants police to prioritise investigations into taxi related violence.
Last week, Transport MEC Donald Grant met with senior officials following a spate of shootings.
MEC Grant stressed the importance of prioritising all recent cases relating to minibus taxi violence.
Over the past few weeks nine people have been killed or wounded in Delft, Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park and Hout Bay.
Two weeks ago, two people were fatally shot at the Delft taxi rank.
Grant's spokesperson Siphesihle Dube says: “All law enforcement officials are currently working together to increase presence in the Delft area to monitor the investigation. The MEC has encouraged everyone to work together.”
Community Safety MEC Dan Plato, who was also present at the meeting, says the department is currently in talks with the taxi associations.
Drivers have raised concern over routes and the protection of old established operators.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
