WC Human Settlements MEC to meet Parkwood community after housing protests

Police have confirmed that a municipal office in the area was set alight during demonstrations over the weekend.

Parkwood residents seen during a housing protest on 20 May 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela plans to meet with Parkwood community members following violent protests over housing.

Police have confirmed that a municipal office in the area was set alight during demonstrations over the weekend. A shot was also looted.

“I will be meeting with them tomorrow. I want to encourage our communities… let us sit down and understand the frustrations to see what we can do. As you’ve said, the challenges are massive and the resources are no where near to meet them,” the MEC said.

In recent months, demonstrations have occurred in Vrygrond, Parkwood, Hermanus and Mitchells Plain, as residents demand proper services, land and housing.

WATCH: Mapping housing protests in the Cape

On Monday morning, protests flared up in Vrygrond again. A section of Prince George Drive remains closed to traffic as a result of the demonstration.

The area remains tense, as protesting residents have taken to the streets yet again to demand houses.

City of Cape Town traffic service’s Maxine Bezuidenhout says law enforcement authorities are currently on scene.

“Prince George Drive towards Muizenberg has been closed to traffic. That is due to violent protests in the area.

Motorists are advised to utilise the main road or the N3 as an alternative route.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

