[WATCH] Star of the show: Barcelona's touching tribute to Andres Iniesta

FC Barcelona's players shared their memories and thoughts of captain Andres Iniesta before his last match for the team.

JOHANNESBURG - Don Andres. "El Ilusionista" (The Illusionist). "El Cerebro" (The Brain). They are all one man, and he is all of them. A midfield maestro who played the game of billions to a different, majestic tune.

Andres Iniesta has been called all these nicknames over the course of his 16-year professional career, and while everyone is fitting, none on their own fully encapsulates the man's consistent brilliance.

Iniesta played his final match for FC Barcelona, against Real Sociedad, at the Nou Camp on Sunday night.

A legend departs and his legacy begins#infinit8iniesta pic.twitter.com/AEpefaJQVv — FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2018

But one of the most touching celebrations of Iniesta came a couple of days before the Sociedad send-off, when Barca's players crammed into a room to watch a tribute video recounting his genius.