[WATCH LIVE] Henri van Breda judgment underway

Bonteheuwel woman shot, killed in 'gang-related' shooting
Local
Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother and maiming his younger sister in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Judge Siraj Desai has resumed delivering judgment in the Western Cape High Court in the matter against Henri van Breda.
Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother and maiming his younger sister in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.
WATCH: Henri van Breda judgment proceedings
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.