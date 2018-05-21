[WATCH LIVE] Henri van Breda judgment

Henri van Breda stands accused of killing his parents and older brother and maiming his younger sister in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

CAPE TOWN - Judge Siraj Desai has begun delivering judgment in the Western Cape High Court in the matter against Henri van Breda.

WATCH: Henri van Breda judgment courtesy of News24