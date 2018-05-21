Venezuela's Maduro wins presidential vote - election board
Turnout at the election was just 46.1%, way down from the 80% registered at the last presidential vote in 2013.
CARACAS/BARQUISIMETO - Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro comfortably won re-election in a controversial vote on Sunday, the election board said, though his main rivals both declared the poll illegitimate due to alleged widespread irregularities.
Turnout at the election was just 46.1%, the election board said, way down from the 80% registered at the last presidential vote in 2013, due to a boycott by Venezuela’s mainstream opposition.
As results came out, Maduro supporters let off fireworks in poor Caracas neighborhoods and danced to Latin pop around the downtown Miraflores presidential palace. He took 5.8 million votes, versus 1.8 for his nearest rival Henri Falcon, the board said.
Despite his unpopularity over the OPEC member’s economic meltdown, the 55-year-old former bus driver was benefiting from a boycott by the mainstream opposition, a ban on his two most popular rivals, and state institutions in loyalists’ hands.
The vote could trigger additional sanctions from the United States and more censure from the European Union and Latin America. The Trump administration said it would not recognise the “sham” election and was considering oil sanctions.
Maduro, the self-described “son” of former President Hugo Chavez, says he is battling an “imperialist” plot to crush socialism and take over Venezuela’s oil. Opponents say he has destroyed a once-wealthy economy and ruthlessly crushed dissent.
