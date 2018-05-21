US will not recognise Venezuela election result - State Dept
The United States is actively considering oil sanctions on Venezuela.
BUENOS AIRES - The United States will not recognise the result of Venezuela’s presidential election on Sunday, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told journalists.
The United States is actively considering oil sanctions on Venezuela and Sullivan said a response to Sunday’s vote would be discussed at a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires on Monday.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was seeking a six-year term in a Sunday election boycotted by the opposition and condemned by foes as the “coronation” of a dictator. Results are expected by late evening.
“We need to make sure we adhere to our goal which is to target corrupt regime officials and not the people of Venezuela,” Sullivan said. “We don’t want to damage the country in a way that makes it difficult to repair after democracy is restored.”
He called oil sanctions “a very significant step.” “They are under active review,” he said.
Sullivan also said he knew of no plan to withdraw US assistance from northwest Syria.
CBS news reported on Friday the Trump administration had withdrawn all assistance from northwest Syria, a move it said demonstrated the administration intended to leave quickly once Islamic State is fully defeated.
“I’ve not heard of any decision by this administration to withdraw assistance from northwest Syria,” he said in comments to Reuters and Bloomberg.
“The US government... is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS and protecting US interests in the region in Syria and Iraq.”
Popular in World
-
Back to work, Prince Harry & Meghan to delay honeymoon
-
Just Married! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle declared husband and wife
-
Philippines takes 'diplomatic action' after China lands bombers
-
Champions Barca bid Iniesta farewell after beating Sociedad
-
[WATCH LIVE] Royal wedding: Prince Harry weds Meghan Markle
-
[WATCH] South Africans celebrate royal wedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.