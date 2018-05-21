Untouchable individual behind KZN political killings, some ANC members claim

The lower South Coast region’s Howard Msomi says the blood of slain politicians in KZN is on the hands of a person who is responsible for the deep-rooted divisions.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) branches from six divided regions in KwaZulu-Natal claim there’s an untouchable individual who is the architect of chaos and political killings in the province.

Aggrieved members from the Moses Mabhida, uKhahlamba, eThekwini, Abaqulusi, Harry Gwala and lower South Coast branches met at Curries Fountain to oppose the hosting of a provincial conference.

The six regions are yet to host their own elective gatherings.

The lower South Coast region’s Howard Msomi says the blood of slain politicians in KZN is on the hands of this individual, who he claims is responsible for the deep-rooted divisions in the province.

However, he has shied away from naming the person.

But Msomi says this person has planted proxies within all the regions across KZN to have them manipulate ANC branch processes and isolate political enemies if they support a different faction.

Msomi adds that this person is also known to the ANC’S NEC, and if he were to be removed from party processes, the organisation in the province could be renewed.

Aggrieved members here have criticized the inclusion of people from the taxi industry to preside over branch general meetings despite not formally belonging to the organisation.

