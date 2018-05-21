Unbeaten Maties host Tuks in Varsity Hockey final
The game gets underway at 6:45pm at the Maties' hockey astro.
JOHANNESBURG - In what is the final Varsity Sports event before the exam season hits universities across the country, it’s the not so small affair of the Varsity Hockey final in Stellenbosch that needs to be taken care of.
The boys from the University of Pretoria (Tuks) head down to the Western Cape to take on Stellenbosch (Maties), who have been nothing short of mesmerising in the last two Varsity Sports events – rugby and hockey respectively.
Since the first leg at Wits that started on 4 May, the force seems to have been strong with the team from Stellenbosch, who have won all their games which included a 15-2 thumping of UJ and a 5-4 win over fellow finalists, Tuks.
It seems that any team from the Western Cape is a bogey team for Tuks, who lost to UCT in the earlier stages, and then to Maties in their only losses this season.
Both teams needed a penalty shootout to reach the final, with Tuks beating Wits 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 6-6 in regulation time.
Meanwhile, Maties earned their spot in the final with a 2-0 win on penalties after the score was deadlocked at 2-2.
Maties’ Dayne Samboer and Tuks’ Bradley Sherwood both scored in their semifinals and will be hoping to help their teams to Varsity Hockey glory.
The game gets underway at 6:45pm at the Maties' hockey astro.
More in Sport
-
Parly committee weighs in on Ashwin Willemse's walkout
-
[LISTEN] Sports Ministry calls on South Africans to confront racism
-
SuperSport to engage Sports Ministry over Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
[WATCH] Star of the show: Barcelona's touching tribute to Andres Iniesta
-
Klopp grateful Zidane showdown is confined to touchline
-
Danny Jordaan’s lawyers: Our client is innocent of the sex harassment claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.