Unbeaten Maties host Tuks in Varsity Hockey final

JOHANNESBURG - In what is the final Varsity Sports event before the exam season hits universities across the country, it’s the not so small affair of the Varsity Hockey final in Stellenbosch that needs to be taken care of.

The boys from the University of Pretoria (Tuks) head down to the Western Cape to take on Stellenbosch (Maties), who have been nothing short of mesmerising in the last two Varsity Sports events – rugby and hockey respectively.

Since the first leg at Wits that started on 4 May, the force seems to have been strong with the team from Stellenbosch, who have won all their games which included a 15-2 thumping of UJ and a 5-4 win over fellow finalists, Tuks.

It seems that any team from the Western Cape is a bogey team for Tuks, who lost to UCT in the earlier stages, and then to Maties in their only losses this season.

Both teams needed a penalty shootout to reach the final, with Tuks beating Wits 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 6-6 in regulation time.

Meanwhile, Maties earned their spot in the final with a 2-0 win on penalties after the score was deadlocked at 2-2.

Maties’ Dayne Samboer and Tuks’ Bradley Sherwood both scored in their semifinals and will be hoping to help their teams to Varsity Hockey glory.

The game gets underway at 6:45pm at the Maties' hockey astro.