Tau, Kekana & Ndlovu all vying for PSL Footballer of the Season

The sought-after Footballer of the Season category is dominated by the league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the nominees for the end-of-season awards, with some of the categories producing no surprises.

The sought-after Footballer of the Season category is dominated by the league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, with Percy Tau and captain Hlompho Kekana vying for the accolade, joined there by Maritzurg United star Siphesihle Ndlovu.

That’s only one of a couple of awards that the three players are chasing. Ndlovu is also up for the Player’s Player of the Year, the Young Player of the Year and the Midfielder of the Year.

Tau joins Ndlovu for the Player’s Player of the Year award, while Kekana is with Ndlovu for the Midfielder of the Year.

Also in the Player’s Player of the Year category with Ndlovu and Tau is Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama, with Nyatama then joining Ndlovu and Kekana for Midfielder of the Year.

Teboho Mokoena of Supersport United and Sibusiso Mabiliso of Amazulu will challenge Ndlovu for the Young Player of the Year trophy.

The three best defenders of the season looking to take that accolade home are Maritzburg’s Bevan Fransman and Siyanda Xulu as well as Innocent Maela of Pirates.

In the goalkeeping department, Itumeleng Khune has maintained his consistency as one of the best over the years, getting another nod for the award, and he’s joined by Richard Ofori of Maritzburg and Sundowns’ Denis Onyango.

Pitso Mosimane, Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic and Fadlu Davids will be contesting the popular Coach of the Year.

Mosimane guided Sundowns to their third league championship in five seasons and a record eighth overall.

Sredojevic pulled Pirates to a runner’s up place in the league, after the club finished 11th the previous season, while Davids got Maritzburg to a fourth-place finish in the league and also to the Nedbank Cup final, where they lost to Free State Stars.

Looking at the other top-flight categories:

MTN 8 Last man Standing: Jeremy Brockie, Thabo Nodada and Ronwen Williams.

Telkom Knockout Player of the Year: Amr Gamal, Darren Keet and Lantshane Phalane.

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Lebogang Maboe, Nyiko Mobbie and Siphesihle Ndlovu.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)