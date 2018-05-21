Suspect to appear in court for triple murder in Uitsig

The suspect allegedly shot dead three men on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with a triple murder in Uitsig.

He allegedly shot dead three men on Sunday.

The police's Andre Traut says that an investigation is underway.

“Shortly after the incident a suspect, a 22-year-old male, was arrested and is due to make a court appearance on three charges of murder once he has been charged. The motive is unknown and the circumstances are still under investigation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)