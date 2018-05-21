SuperSport to interview all parties involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout

SuperSport says it’s interviewing all those involved in an incident which resulted in analyst Ashwin Willemse calling out his white colleagues and walking off set.

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport says it’s interviewing all those involved in an incident which resulted in former rugby player and analyst Ashwin Willemse calling out his white colleagues and walking off set.

In a clip from the weekend's broadcast that’s since gone viral, Willemse says he felt patronised by his white colleagues Nick Mallet and Naas Botha.

He also spoke about being called a quota player despite his achievements.

SuperSport's Clinton van der Berg said: “We are interviewing various individuals as part of an investigation and SuperSport will issue a statement.”

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa wants Mallet and Botha to be suspended.

Her spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: “We’ll call for that until an investigation is done by SuperSport. Failure to do that is really an endorsement by SuperSport of what seemed to happen against Mr Willemse.”

The South African Rugby Union has reacted to Willemse’s walk out, saying it wouldn’t be fair to make snap judgments about the incident.

The union said something was clearly amiss and added it reflected badly on the sport. Saru said the fallout was surprising and concerning.

