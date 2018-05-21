SuperSport to engage Sports Ministry over Ashwin Willemse walkout

Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela says that they take the situation very seriously.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports broadcasting channel SuperSport says that they will engage the Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa’s office over comments made regarding analyst Ashwin Willemse walking out of a live broadcast on Saturday evening.

In a statement, the company said that they will conduct an investigation into the matter with analysts Naas Botha, Nick Mallet, Ashwin Willemse, presenter Motsidisi Mohono and senior management on Monday.

On Sunday, the Sports Minister released a statement calling for the suspension of Mallet and Botha from the channel. The Sports Ministry says that SuperSport will be endorsing alleged racism if Botha and Mallett are not suspended until an investigation is completed.

On Monday, SuperSport said that they will engage Minister Xasa and that the company doesn’t tolerate any prejudice of any sort.

Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela says that they take the situation very seriously.

“SuperSport acknowledges the comments from the Ministry of Sport and Recreation and will engage with Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa’s office in this regard.”

“SuperSport has taken note of the strong public sentiment and we take this matter seriously. Whatever the findings, appropriate action will be taken to remedy the situation."