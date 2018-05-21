SABC in search of 3 new board members
The call for applications come in the wake of two resignations, including the former deputy chairperson Febe Potgieter-Gqubule.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is on the hunt for three new board members just seven months after a permanent board was unveiled.
The new board is responsible for a major turnaround for the broadcaster, following years of mismanagement.
In October, former president Jacob Zuma appointed 11 members to the board for a period of five years.
But it wasn't long before they bumped heads over the choice of a new CEO, culminating in the resignation of Rachel Kalidass only a month later.
In March, Potgieter-Gqubule resigned to take up a post at Luthuli House.
Former Icasa councillor Nomvuyiso Batyi withdrew her application and Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications was to reconsider the pool of candidates that applied to find a replacement.
After days of interviews last year, the committee is now calling for nominations once again to fill all three vacancies.
These nominations have to reach Parliament by no later than 15 June.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
