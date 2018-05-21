SA govt agrees modest wage deal with state workers
Under the deal, the government will increase salaries of public sector employees by up to 7% in the first year.
CAPE TOWN - The South African government has agreed a three-year wage deal with public sector unions, granting modest salary increases only slightly above inflation in an attempt to tame its large budget deficit.
Under the deal, the government will increase salaries of public sector employees by up to 7% in the first year. In the second and third years the government will provide hikes of up to projected inflation plus 1%.
The salary increases are well below the 12% initially demanded by unions and will be seen as a victory for the President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is trying to restore confidence in South Africa’s public finances and stave off ratings downgrades.
Khaya Xaba, spokesperson for the Nehawu union which represents healthcare workers, said his union would sign the wage deal on Monday.
“We are not happy. However, we have done our best in terms of pushing the employer from the 4.5% they were offering,” said Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for Cosatu, the largest trade union federation.
The Public Servants Association, a smaller union, said it had rejected the government’s offer. However, the deal will still go through if larger unions accept it.
The Department of Public Service and Administration said it would brief the media following the conclusion of talks.
The government and public sector unions have been locked in negotiations since late 2017.
Popular in Business
-
Rand falls to new 5-month low vs dollar
-
[WATCH] Gigaba: Rest assured, your pensions are safe
-
Don't neglect to pay the middleman: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
-
Australian lawmaker pushes to end live sheep exports, threatens govt balance
-
AA warns of massive fuel price hike in June
-
'New public wage deal a step in right direction'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.