Robbers hit cash van at Jabulani Mall

It's understood a group of about five criminals held security guards at gunpoint earlier on Monday while the cash van had stopped in front of the mall.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for criminals involved in the latest cash-in-transit heist this time at Jabulani Mall in Soweto.

It's understood a group of about five criminals held security guards at gunpoint earlier on Monday while the cash van had stopped in front of the mall.

Police say they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said: “As they were fleeing, they fired shots in the direction of the mall and wounded a woman who was taken to hospital in a stable condition. We’re appealing to anyone who might have information of these suspects to contact the police.”

A woman describes what she saw at the mall after the crime took place.

“A lot of police [were at the scene]. They say it was like in a bioscope; the shots were just flying everywhere at the centre. It was chaos.”

It’s the latest cash-in-transit heist in the province.

Last week, five men were arrested after blowing open two cash vans in Boksburg while just on Sunday, a gang struck in Southdale and made off with cash from that robbery.

@eNCA have you guys had another G4 cash heist at jabulani mall this morning pic.twitter.com/Z5S2nSF2bl — rudzani sadiki (@SadikiRudzani) May 21, 2018

Another Cash Heist at Johannesburg, Soweto, Jabulani Mall. EMS responding to injured people at the scene. pic.twitter.com/8R2HTaKzja — Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) May 21, 2018

Police have confirmed that a bystander has been shot and injured during a cash-in-transit heist at Jabulani Mall, an unknown number of suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money. M.M pic.twitter.com/RZ1V3l9KCM — Jozi FM (@jozifm) May 21, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)