Ramaphosa: Bill of Rights property clause a mandate for radical transformation

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has moved to tackle the country’s burning land debate through a summit held at the weekend.

Delegates gathered in Boksburg at the weekend and discussed the resolution made by the party on land expropriation without compensation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the resolution is an opportunity to assert the transformational intent of the country’s Constitution. He says it’s also about recognising that the property clause in the Bill of Rights is a mandate for radical transformation.

“We need to study the experiences of other countries that have used land reform effectively to address poverty and inequality.”

The president says it’s the collective responsibility of the party to use the provisions of the Constitution more effectively.



Ramaphosa says this is an historic opportunity to resolve the land question in South Africa.

