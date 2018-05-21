Popular Topics
Public warned not to fall prey to online criminals

A man was thrown from a building and his friend robbed when they went to meet a person who was apparently selling a camera.

Cybercrime. Picture: EWN
Cybercrime. Picture: EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are being warned not to fall prey to criminals on dating and advertising sites.

More than a week ago, a man was thrown from a building and his friend robbed when they went to meet a person who was apparently selling a camera. In a separate incident, a man was attacked by five others in his apartment during a planned date after dating online for 11 days. Both incidents took place in Pretoria.

The police’s Daniel Mavimbela said: “We are warning members of the public that they should exercise extreme caution when they meet with strangers.”

