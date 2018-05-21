Public sector unions yet to sign govt’s wage offer
The Department of Public Service and Administration says labour unions have agreed in principle to the three-year deal but have not yet signed the offer.
JOHANNESBURG - While Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was expected to announce the conclusion of public sector wage negotiations, it's emerged unions have not signed the agreement.
The department's deputy director general Kenny Govender instead issued a brief statement in Pretoria on Monday.
Govender says labour unions have agreed in principle to the three-year deal but have not yet signed the offer.
The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said in a statement on Sunday that workers still need time to properly consider the deal.
Govender says government met with unions on Monday morning.
“Yes labour did pitch up [and] they still confirmed the in-principle agreement. The employer has signed the agreement as requested on the table. And in terms of council procedures, the parties have a period of time which to consider the agreement and append their signatures to the agreement,” he said.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
