Protests flare up in Vrygrond again
The area's been the scene of sporadic demonstrations over land, housing and service delivery.
CAPE TOWN - A protest has broken out in Vrygrond yet again.
A section of the Prince George Drive has been closed due to reports of stone-throwing. The area's been the scene of sporadic demonstrations over land, housing and service delivery.
City of Cape Town traffic service’s Maxine Bezuidenhout says officials are on scene.
“Prince George Drive towards Muizenberg has been closed to traffic. That is due to violent protests in the area. Motorists are advised to utilise the main road or the N3 as an alternative route.”
Last week, the unrest began after shacks were destroyed by officials. At the time, protesters torched a building and three vehicles. The Vrygrond community development forum's Nonki Fodo told Eyewitness News that residents were angry over land.
"The issue here is land. We want our land back. The people of Vrygrond have been waiting for land since this development started in 1998. We are not claiming something that was just standing there, that was never ours (sic)."
Fodo said the forum was not behind the protests and added the demonstrations were organised by the community.
WATCH: Mapping housing protests in the Cape
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
