Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding hailed as new era for royal family
The wedding featured elements of the African-American experience, such as a southern Baptist preacher and gospel singing, reflecting the bride’s background coming into British royalty.
WINDSOR - It was a historic weekend for the British monarchy, with royal commentators saying that Prince Harry tying the knot with Meghan Markle signals a new era for the royal family.
The wedding featured elements of the African-American experience, such as a southern Baptist preacher and gospel singing, reflecting the bride’s background coming into British royalty.
It was a day that left an indelible mark on those who bore witness as heard in the ululation outside the chapel and seen in the dancing of a group of South African women.
A woman says it’s a new direction for the royal family.
“A woman of African origins getting married to the royal family…”
Another woman agrees.
“It was the complete opposite of William and Kate and something new.”
Fans and commentators alike say that they’re looking forward to what Markle does in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
'Neverland Ranch was heart of most sophisticated child sexual abuse ring'
-
Sorry, what did you say Naas?
-
Back to work, Prince Harry & Meghan to delay honeymoon
-
[GALLERY] Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tie the knot
-
Priyanka Chopra's message for Meghan Markle
-
Mixed reaction on how Masechaba Ndlovu exposed ‘abusive’ Mampintsha
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.