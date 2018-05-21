Popular Topics
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding hailed as new era for royal family

The wedding featured elements of the African-American experience, such as a southern Baptist preacher and gospel singing, reflecting the bride’s background coming into British royalty.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on 19 May 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Picture: AFP
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on 19 May 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

WINDSOR - It was a historic weekend for the British monarchy, with royal commentators saying that Prince Harry tying the knot with Meghan Markle signals a new era for the royal family.

The wedding featured elements of the African-American experience, such as a southern Baptist preacher and gospel singing, reflecting the bride’s background coming into British royalty.

It was a day that left an indelible mark on those who bore witness as heard in the ululation outside the chapel and seen in the dancing of a group of South African women.

A woman says it’s a new direction for the royal family.

“A woman of African origins getting married to the royal family…”

Another woman agrees.

“It was the complete opposite of William and Kate and something new.”

Fans and commentators alike say that they’re looking forward to what Markle does in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

Timeline

