Police monitor Parkwood after protests

Western Cape human settlements MEC, Bonginkois Madikizela, will meet with Parkwood community members tomorrow.

FILE: Parkwood residents seen during a housing protest on 20 May 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials are monitoring Parkwood in Cape Town which was the scene of violent protests over the weekend.

In clashes with authorities, a teenage boy was injured. The protests were over land and housing.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said: “A 15-year-old boy was struck in the mouth after officers were pelted with stones. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will meet with Parkwood community members on Tuesday.

“We must accept that people are frustrated. I am worried that the protests and land invasions are orchestrated.”

