Police appeal for info on Southdale cash-in-transit heist
JOHANNESBURG - Police are appealing to anyone with information about a cash-in-transit heist in Southdale, Johannesburg to come forward.
The cash van was targeted at a shopping centre on Sunday, when the driver was accosted by eight armed criminals.
Police say they forced the security guard to open the back of van before taking an undisclosed amount of money.
The police's Mavela Masondo said: "We are searching for about eight armed suspects following a cash-in-transit robbery, we are appealing to the community to come forward with information if they know anything."
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
