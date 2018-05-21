Police appeal for info on Southdale cash-in-transit heist

Police say they forced the security guard to open the back of van before taking an undisclosed amount of money.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are appealing to anyone with information about a cash-in-transit heist in Southdale, Johannesburg to come forward.

The cash van was targeted at a shopping centre on Sunday, when the driver was accosted by eight armed criminals.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: "We are searching for about eight armed suspects following a cash-in-transit robbery, we are appealing to the community to come forward with information if they know anything."

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)