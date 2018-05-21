Parly committee calls for 'calm heads' in wake of Supersport debacle

Committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane has described the incident as unfortunate and is calling for a speedy resolution.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Sport Committee has reacted to Supersport rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse’s live studio walkout and has called for calm heads.

Committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane has described the incident as unfortunate and is calling for a speedy resolution.

Dlulane says the incident during which Willemse accuses fellow analysts Naas Botha and Nick Mallet for patronising him, has invoked much emotion.

Dlulane has called for restraint saying that discussions around the incident should not be reduced to “myopic and racial narratives”.

She’s calling on South Africans to be “circumspect” in commenting on the matter and to allow a Supersport investigation to reach a conclusion.

DA MP Darren Bergman says he supports Dlulane’s position.

“The introduction of racism at the first strike is detrimental to what you are trying to achieve in a united society. Let’s first get the facts in front of us and then we may comment,” he said.

While the matter is not on the sport committee’s agenda, there is a call for the incident to be discussed this week.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)