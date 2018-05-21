Parly committee calls for 'calm heads' in wake of Supersport debacle
Committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane has described the incident as unfortunate and is calling for a speedy resolution.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Sport Committee has reacted to Supersport rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse’s live studio walkout and has called for calm heads.
Committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane has described the incident as unfortunate and is calling for a speedy resolution.
Dlulane says the incident during which Willemse accuses fellow analysts Naas Botha and Nick Mallet for patronising him, has invoked much emotion.
Dlulane has called for restraint saying that discussions around the incident should not be reduced to “myopic and racial narratives”.
She’s calling on South Africans to be “circumspect” in commenting on the matter and to allow a Supersport investigation to reach a conclusion.
DA MP Darren Bergman says he supports Dlulane’s position.
“The introduction of racism at the first strike is detrimental to what you are trying to achieve in a united society. Let’s first get the facts in front of us and then we may comment,” he said.
While the matter is not on the sport committee’s agenda, there is a call for the incident to be discussed this week.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.