Parkwood residents continue to protest for housing
CAPE TOWN - Violent demonstrations in Parkwood are continuing with demonstrators burning tyres and stoning cars along the Prince George Drive.
City of Cape Town law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says officials have been deployed.
“It has escalated to the point now where people [are] coming up Park Road out of Parkwood and Fairways are being stoned,” he said.
Officials are also attending to protests in Capricorn, where a container has been pulled onto a main road.
Angry Parkwood residents protesting, demanding land and housing. @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/uYGGSLE1o7— Kaylynn Palm (@kaylynnpalm) May 20, 2018
#ParkwoodProtest Demonstrators throwing stones at a police vehicle in Parkwood, they’re demanding housing. @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/n3auC2tC4D— Kaylynn Palm (@kaylynnpalm) May 20, 2018
