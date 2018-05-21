Parkwood residents continue to protest for housing

City of Cape Town law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says officials have been deployed.

CAPE TOWN - Violent demonstrations in Parkwood are continuing with demonstrators burning tyres and stoning cars along the Prince George Drive.

City of Cape Town law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says officials have been deployed.

“It has escalated to the point now where people [are] coming up Park Road out of Parkwood and Fairways are being stoned,” he said.

Officials are also attending to protests in Capricorn, where a container has been pulled onto a main road.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Angry Parkwood residents protesting, demanding land and housing. @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/uYGGSLE1o7 — Kaylynn Palm (@kaylynnpalm) May 20, 2018