No security breach at Van Breda house, court finds

Scrutiny of security at the De Zalze Estate played a significant role in the murder trial.

CAPE TOWN - The defence in the Van Breda family murder trial has suffered its first major blow as the court has found there was no security breach at the estate where the triple killings occurred.

Judgment is being delivered in the Western Cape High Court.

Henri van Breda is facing three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder & one count of defeating the ends of justice.

The State tried to prove how improbable it was for an intruder to gain access to the estate undetected.

The defence tried to prove that shortcomings in the security system to strengthen the murder accused’s claim that at least two intruders broke into the house and attacked him and his family.

Judge Siraj Desai however has sided with the State on this aspect, finding there was no security breach that night.

Desai says that an alarm went off just after 1am on the morning of 27 January 2015.

But this was what’s called “non-true” alarm that was essentially a test to check if it was working.

But Desai says if this was an intruder, it would mean the person walked around the estate for several hours undetected before finding the Van Breda home and attacking the family.

