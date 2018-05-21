New ANC leadership in FS appeals for unity as court threat emerges

The provincial conference is likely to see a fresh legal threat after some disgruntled ANC members claimed that they were purposely left out.

JOHANNESBURG - The newly elected African National Congress (ANC) leadership in the Free State is appealing for unity amid threats that the provincial conference will once again land up in court.

The party elected new provincial leaders at the weekend, with Transport MEC Sam Mashinini taking over as chairperson.

The newly elected ANC leadership in the Free State insists that they did everything they could to ensure the provincial conference was in line with the ANC rules and a court judgment that overturned their last conference in December.

The ANC’s Thabo Meeko says they meticulously followed the rules.

“We cannot be in limbo because we are disagreeing forever.”

The disgruntled members claim they are only approaching the court because attempts to solve their concerns within the ANC fell on deaf ears.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)