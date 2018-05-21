MultiChoice CEO: No signs of racism in Ashwin Willemse walk-out incident
There has been agreement that all sides will continue to discuss what happened on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Talks convened by SuperSport have concluded between rugby analysts Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.
There has been agreement that all sides will continue to discuss what happened on Saturday.
After the Lions-Brumbies game, Willems accused Mallet and Botha of being patronising on live TV.
He then walked off set.
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela has acknowledged that the three men will continue talking but says there are no signs of racism.
There is no indication yet of when the talks will resume.
LISTEN: Sports ministry calls on South Africans to confront racism
SuperSport has also released a statement on Monday evening, saying the meeting between the concerned parties was positive.
“There was a significant move in the parties finding common ground. This is merely the first stage of the process to address the issues raised by the weekend’s events.”
Willemse said: “We had robust discussions in which I aired my views. I’m very appreciative of the process undertaken by SuperSport. The complexity of the issues is very profound.”
Mallett said: “I appreciated the opportunity to air my views. Clearly, there are issues that must be grappled with. I am more than happy to collaborate and contribute to resolving this matter.”
Botha said: “This was the first meeting and we all had our say, which was helpful. We’ve invested in a process to resolve matters and I’m confident that we will get a satisfactory resolution.”
Popular in Sport
-
Parly committee weighs in on Ashwin Willemse's walkout
-
SuperSport to interview all parties involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
‘Tired of being patronised’, Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set
-
Sorry, what did you say Naas?
-
[LISTEN] Sports Ministry calls on South Africans to confront racism
-
SuperSport to engage Sports Ministry over Ashwin Willemse walkout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.