MultiChoice CEO: No signs of racism in Ashwin Willemse walk-out incident

There has been agreement that all sides will continue to discuss what happened on Saturday.

A video screengrab of SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse moments before walking off set.
A video screengrab of SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse moments before walking off set.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Talks convened by SuperSport have concluded between rugby analysts Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

There has been agreement that all sides will continue to discuss what happened on Saturday.

After the Lions-Brumbies game, Willems accused Mallet and Botha of being patronising on live TV.

He then walked off set.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela has acknowledged that the three men will continue talking but says there are no signs of racism.

There is no indication yet of when the talks will resume.

LISTEN: Sports ministry calls on South Africans to confront racism

SuperSport has also released a statement on Monday evening, saying the meeting between the concerned parties was positive.

“There was a significant move in the parties finding common ground. This is merely the first stage of the process to address the issues raised by the weekend’s events.”

Willemse said: “We had robust discussions in which I aired my views. I’m very appreciative of the process undertaken by SuperSport. The complexity of the issues is very profound.”

Mallett said: “I appreciated the opportunity to air my views. Clearly, there are issues that must be grappled with. I am more than happy to collaborate and contribute to resolving this matter.”

Botha said: “This was the first meeting and we all had our say, which was helpful. We’ve invested in a process to resolve matters and I’m confident that we will get a satisfactory resolution.”

