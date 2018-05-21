Moeletsi Mbeki: ANC, EFF stance on land is propaganda aimed at getting votes
Speaking on Radio 702 on Monday morning, Mbeki maintains that the issue has nothing to do with land.
JOHANNESBURG - Political commentator Moeletsi Mbeki maintains that the ANC and the EFF's stance on land expropriation without compensation is an attack on white people and propaganda aimed at getting votes.
Mbeki made the comments at a panel discussion as part of the Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville last week.
Speaking on Radio 702 on Monday morning, he maintains that the issue has nothing to do with land.
“It’s propaganda using white South Africans to tell poor blacks that they must vote for the ANC and EFF because they will take land away from the white people.”
However, ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola says there's always been an issue about land.
“It’s about redistribution of land and not restitution and that is what the ANC wants to emphasise.”
The party will this morning release details on the outcome of its land summit held in Boksburg at the weekend.
LISTEN: Moeletsi Mbeki, Ronald Lamola on ANC land summit
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
