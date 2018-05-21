MEC clarifies moves against officers involved in Katlego Joja case

Katlego Joja's family was turned away twice by police and were told they could only open a missing person’s case after 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department says three police officers will be served with suspension letters on Monday and two other senior officers will be moved from the Mamelodi West Police Station, pending investigations into the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Katlego Joja, who was diagnosed with autism, was found floating in a river near her home earlier this month, four days after she was reported missing.

Her family was turned away twice by police and were told they could only open a missing person’s case after 24 hours.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has clarified that the three officers were not removed from their posts but will receive suspension letters.

The MEC says the officers have been requested to submit a letter on why they should not be suspended.

“Based on the statements, now we are confident that only three officers were directly involved.”

Nkosi-Malobane explains why two other police officers will be moved from the Mamelodi West Police Station.

“They’ll be moved from their station as part of their disciplinary process.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)