Man gunned down at Delft taxi rank

It's believed the deceased is a taxi owner.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected taxi violence has reared its head again in Delft.

A man has been shot and killed at the local taxi rank.

It's believed the deceased is a taxi owner.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “According to information, the incident occurred at the taxi rank in Delft. Unknown suspects, who fled the scene, shot at the victim and no one has been arrested at this stage.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)