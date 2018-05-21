Popular Topics
Maimane to review President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first 100 days in office

The review is expected to consider what the president inherited, the promises he made and what changes have so far been implemented.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) is congratulated by Democratic Alliance party leader Mmusi Maimane (R) after being elected by the Members of Parliament in Cape Town, on 15 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) is congratulated by Democratic Alliance party leader Mmusi Maimane (R) after being elected by the Members of Parliament in Cape Town, on 15 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will on Monday present a review of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first 100 days in office.

Ramaphosa will officially marked his 100th day in office on the 26 May.

The review is expected to consider what the president inherited, the promises he made and what changes have so far been implemented.

Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says: “He’ll address the promises he made and the fundamental changes that the ‘new dawn’ has actually brought to the people of South Africa.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

