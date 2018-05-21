Maimane to review President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first 100 days in office
The review is expected to consider what the president inherited, the promises he made and what changes have so far been implemented.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will on Monday present a review of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first 100 days in office.
Ramaphosa will officially marked his 100th day in office on the 26 May.
The review is expected to consider what the president inherited, the promises he made and what changes have so far been implemented.
Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says: “He’ll address the promises he made and the fundamental changes that the ‘new dawn’ has actually brought to the people of South Africa.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Moeletsi Mbeki: ANC, EFF stance on land is propaganda aimed at getting votes
-
Untouchable individual behind KZN political killings, some ANC members claim
-
There is no single solution to the land question - Ramaphosa
-
ANC FS elects new leadership
-
New ANC leadership in FS appeals for unity as court threat emerges
-
Disgruntled ANC KZN members accuse NEC of abandoning its responsibility
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.