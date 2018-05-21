Maimane gives Ramaphosa 6 out of 10 for performance

The DA has evaluated the performance of Ramaphosa on criteria that includes changes he’s made in the national executive, the economy, public enterprises and the fight against corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has described the first 100 days of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration as “underwhelming” with much hype and limited action.

The party has held a briefing on Ramaphosa’s performance so far.

Maimane has faulted Ramaphosa for being conservative and sometimes reluctant to act particularly in the reduction of the size of his Cabinet and the removal of ministers he calls incompetent.

“All Ramaphosa sought to do is play musical chess with that Cabinet, include the same Zuma acolytes and remove those in a faction that didn’t suit him.”

Regarding the economy, Maimane has applauded Ramaphosa for moves he’s made towards attracting foreign investment, including the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.

But he says certain policies within his government such as the one percentage point VAT hike act as a barrier to growth and job creation.

Maimane has given Ramaphosa’s administration six out of 10 for his performance, saying while there has been some good, the bar set by his predecessor Jacob Zuma is pitifully low.

ON ARTHUR FRASER

Maimane says while Ramaphosa's handling of matters at Sars is commendable, his appointment of Arthur Fraser as Correctional Services boss is questionable.

He says the appointment of Fraser is a move from Zuma's playbook where questionable and compromised individuals are hired and reshuffled.

“Why is Ramaphosa treating [only] Tom Moyane [this way], I agree that he must go and that inquiry must carry on. Surely, we should have taken Fraser and treated him in the same way unless he’s got something important that he knows and deserves protection on that basis.”

Fraser was moved out of the State Security Agency last month after the Inspector-General of Intelligence accused him of abusing his position in order to shield himself from an investigation.

