[LISTEN] When - if ever - is it right to tell someone else's story of abuse?

Radio 702 | During a live radio show on Metro FM, presenter Masechaba Ndlovu spoke out about the abuse Babes Wodumo had suffered at the hands of her then-boyfriend Mampintsha.

JOHANNESBURG - With the scourge of femicide and abuse against women and children in the country, when does it become your duty to tell other people's stories of abuse?

Twitter has been divided on whether Ndlovu was right for exposing the abuse when Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, herself had seemed unwilling to talk about it during the interview.

Talk Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan, Radio producer Nolwazi Tusini, TV personality Claire Mawisa to get their differing views.

