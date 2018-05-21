[LISTEN] UCT professor named one of world's 50 greatest leaders for 2018

Radio 702 | UCT professor Kelly Chibale says their main business is to do research and development for potential new medicines.

Chibale, the founder and director of Africa’s first integrated drug discovery centre‚ was named as one of Fortune magazine’s 50 World’s Greatest Leaders for 2018.

“It was completely unexpected, so the feeling really is one of disbelief! But I'm extremely grateful."

Chibale's work has earned him a place on Fortune magazines 50 World's Greatest Leaders, alongside the likes of Bill and Melinda Gates, tennis star Serena Williams and French president Emmanuel Macron.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)