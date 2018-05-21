[LISTEN] Sports Ministry calls on South Africans to confront racism

Radio 702 | Mhaga says he agrees with Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa that both Naas Botha and Nick Mallet be suspended pending an investigation into SuperSport presenter Ashwin Willemse's studio walkout.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says that South Africans must never be apologetic about confronting racism.

“Racism has divided this country for centuries. Sport has been trying to bring social cohesion in our country.

In a clip from the weekend's broadcast that’s since gone viral, Willemse says he felt patronised by his white colleagues Mallet and Botha.

