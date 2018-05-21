[LISTEN] Moeletsi Mbeki: Why is the ANC saying it wants to expropriate land?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

[LISTEN] Moeletsi Mbeki: Why is the ANC saying it wants to expropriate land?

| Political economy analyst Moeletsi Mbeki says the majority of the South African population is found in the urban areas and asks why the ANC wants to expropriate land.

JOHANNESBURG - Moeletsi Mbeki, political and economics analyst, says that nobody wants this land.

“Why is the ANC all of a sudden saying it’s going to expropriate land? The ANC’s vote in the last municipal was down to 54%... which is why it’s fishing around for all kinds of sensational policies that it thinks the population will vote for it.”

Mbeki further says the ANC is using propaganda to use white South Africans to tell poor blacks that they will take land away from white people.

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA