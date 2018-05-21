Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Belinda Davids talks ‘The Greatest Love of All: Whitney Houston Show’

| Singer Belinda Davids says it will be a process to separate herself from being Whitney Houston while she records her own album.

JOHANNESBURG – Singer Belinda Davids says the demand for her to do her own music is getting stronger and has pushed her to start recording her own album.

She will be paying tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston in The Greatest Love of All – The Whitney Houston Show.

Davis adds that it will be a process to separate herself from being Houston while she records her own album.

She will perform Houston’s hits such as It’s Not Right But It’s Okay and Where Do Broken Hearts Go.

Listen to the audio above for more.

