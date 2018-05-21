Land Summit: Parliament should introduce redistribution bill

The ANC agrees that it should now pass and implement new laws in relation to land reform in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Land Summit over the weekend has resolved that the Constitution does not restrain the party from expropriating land without compensation.

The ANC agrees that it should now pass and implement new laws in relation to land reform in the country.

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola says the governing party does not regard the Constitution as a “sell-out” document that does not allow for transformation.

“Immediately use Section 25 of the Constitution to press ahead with the expropriation of land, where we can, in order to test the argument that the Constitution permits expropriation without compensation in certain circumstances,” he said.

The Land Summit resolved that while they test that part of the Constitution, Parliament should expedite the Expropriation Bill and introduce a redistribution bill so that it can become law.

Lamola also says the ANC wants an immediate halt to evictions of farm workers.

The resolutions of the Land Summit will now be ratified by the ANC’s NEC meeting this weekend.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)