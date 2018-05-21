'KZN killings seem politically motivated, but to be confirmed after probe'

Two African National Congress members and an Inkatha Freedom Party member have been killed this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the murders in KwaZulu-Natal seem politically motivated but says that determination would only be formally made once investigations have concluded.

President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed the security cluster to solve the murder cases in that province.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, Justice's Michale Masutha, the NPA head Shauwn Abrahams and Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole are among the team members and met on Monday in Durban to deal with the killings.

Mapisa-Nqakula says there are some challenges, however, which investigators face.

“At times the witnesses themselves are reluctant to come forward, in some instances when witnesses have come forward they change their statements or they are intimidated into withdrawing those statements.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)