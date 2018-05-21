Judge: Van Breda’s wounds similar to those described in books of self-injuries
Judge Siraj Desai says if the court finds some of Van Breda’s injuries were self-inflicted, it could significantly impact his credibility.
CAPE TOWN - Judge Siraj Desai has found a striking similarity between Henri Van Breda's wounds and textbook descriptions of self-inflicted injuries.
Desai is handing down judgment in Van Breda's murder trial in the Western Cape High Court.
He's accused of axing his parents and brother to death at the family's luxury Stellenbosch home three years ago and seriously wounding his sister.
So far, the court has found there was no security breach at the house at the time of the murders.
Judge Desai has told the court the State has made a compelling case in its argument that Van Breda’s injuries were self-inflicted.
Desai says the wounds, ranging from neat cuts on his chest to parallel cuts on his arms, are similar in appearance to descriptions in textbooks of self-injuries.
The judge says if the court finds some of Van Breda’s injuries were self-inflicted, it could significantly impact his credibility.
Desai has also found there was no security breach at the De Zalze Estate that night; poking a major hole in the defence’s argument that intruders were able to break into the Van Breda house.
The judgment also confirms the axe found at the crime scene was the axe used in the attacks despite Van Breda’s testimony that he didn’t know the tool belonged to the household.
WATCH: Henri van Breda judgment proceedings
#VanBreda Desai: The attack on the presumably sleeping family members had to have been planned. MM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 21, 2018
Desai now speaking about #VanBreda’s wounds. State claims they were self-inflicted, VB claims it happened during a scuffle with the intruder. MM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 21, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
